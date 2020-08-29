Rap Basement

Big Sean, Conway & Cordae’s Shine On This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on August 29, 2020

Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd’s collab with Internet Money, Lil Tecca’s “Royal Rumble,” and new heat from Conway also make their way onto this week’s “Fire Emoji” playlist.

We’re pretty much at the end of August. The end of the summer. And it’s been a strange summer with all things considered. However, even though artists haven’t been able to tour or reap the benefits of the festival circuit, there has still been plenty of music that’s dropped.

This week, our Fire Emoji playlist includes some of the major drops of this week including that first glimpse of Detroit 2. Big Sean unleashed his new single, “Deep Reverence” with the late Nipsey Hussle this week as he prepares for the release of his forthcoming project. Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign unloaded a rare verse from Nicki Minaj for his latest single, “Expensive.” The pair have worked together in the past, most notably on Megan Thee Stallion‘s, “Hot Girl Summer” but “Expensive” finds the two delivering a club-friendly banger. 

For those who are looking for some bars, Conway’s also getting ready for the release of his new project King To A God. The Griselda rapper unleashed his single “Fear Of God” ft. Dej Loaf — a necessary inclusion. We also got the latest from Cordae who just celebrated his 23rd birthday a few days a go. His single, “Gifted” ft. Roddy Ricch is also in steady rotation on our end.

Check out the latest edition of Fire Emoji below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

