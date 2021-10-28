Rap Basement

Big Sean Discusses The Return Of His Character “Tristian” On Lena Waithe’s “Twenties”

Posted By on October 28, 2021

Big Sean has officially returned to Lena Waithe’s BET series “Twenties.”

At midnight, Big Sean will be dropping a surprise EP with Hit-Boy titled WHAT YOU EXPECT, but it turns out that his new project — which will reportedly contain the recently released “What A Life” and five brand new tracks — isn’t the only surprise that Sean Don had in store for his fans this week. On Wednesday night, he reprised his acting role of Tristian in Lena Waithe’s semi-autobiographical comedy Twenties.

The Detroit 2 artist previously appeared in the BET series during its first season, when his character was introduced as a mysterious man who didn’t own a phone. You can check out his performance on Lena Waithe’s BET series below, starting at the 8:14 time stamp.

Well over a year later, Big Sean’s character has returned to the fold, and in celebration of his appearance in Episode 3 “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” the multiplatinum rapper shared some behind-the-scenes looks at his involvement in Twenties.

“Aye so I play this hippie, semi fuck boy but really he’s just honest, no phone having until recently ass nigga named Tristian on @lenawaithe’s show TWENTIES!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “She personally casted me and my character ended up making it to season 2! Show is fire! N it’s a few clips in this slide of me in action, one is a raw take I snuck in here but it’s alll good…Love to the whole cast, this a super fire show!”

See Big Sean reprise his role as Tristian below, and let us know in the comments if you would like to see the G.O.O.D. Music rapper take on more acting opportunities in the future.

Via HNHH

