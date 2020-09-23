Rap Basement

Big Sean Gives Fat Joe His Top 5 Favorite Rappers List

Posted By on September 23, 2020

Big Sean includes The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z on his list of the Top 5 favorite rappers of all-time.

Big Sean is hot off the release of his new album Detroit 2, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, and he’s been doing a virtual press run to speak about the journey that led him to this point.

One of the most celebrated artists of his generation, Sean Don has been through a lot on his mission to become the best. He’s been inspired by so many of his peers, working with Kanye West as part of G.O.O.D. Music for years. 

While he may end up on some people’s Top 5 lists one day, Sean revealed his own tally during a conversation with Fat Joe, but he couldn’t simply stop at five names.


Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Answering Fat Joe’s tough question, Sean named The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z as his definitive Top 5 list. However, he kept rambling off names. “I could go Rakim, I could go Nas, I could go Pac, I could go Snoop. I mean, so many bro,” said Sean, completing a Top 10. “I gotta put Outkast as one. There’s so many ways to go. The reason I call myself Big is because of Big Pun, Biggie Smalls, Big L, you know what I mean?”

During the talk, they also spoke about Nipsey Hussle’s influence on Sean. Joe even compared the two, noting that they both have “beautiful” souls

What do you make of Big Sean‘s list? Who would you add/remove?

[via]

Via HNHH

