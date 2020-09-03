Big Sean Gives Sneak Peek Into Loved Up “Body Language” Visual With Jhené Aiko

The Detroit 2 rollout is in full swing. We’re just 24 hours away from receiving Big Sean’s anticipated project, and to say that the 313 rapper is excited is an understatement. Detroit 2 has been a labor of love for Sean, and it comes after he’s taken time to privately address his mental and emotional health. He’s reunited with the love of his life, Jhené Aiko, and after a brief separation, the superstar couple seems to be better than ever.

On Wednesday (September 2), Big Sean and Jhené Aiko showed up on Instagram together rocking matching tie-dye fits. Fans thought they were simply putting their love on display, but soon, Sean Don returned with a sneak peek into the visual for his Detroit 2 single “Body Language” featuring Jhené and Ty Dolla $ign.

“When it’s just me n you cruising on the PCH, the days I wish I could put on loop,” Big Sean wrote in the caption to his clip. This a classic Detroit song I flipped, (Soulful Moaning) and JheneÌ n Ty took it to that master level!” In the video, the rapper and his girlfriend express their affections as they enjoy the beach and while in their whip under the suds of a car wash. Check it out below.