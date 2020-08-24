Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
66
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
688
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
609
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean Has Finished Recording “Detroit 2”

Posted By on August 24, 2020

Big Sean takes to Instagram to confirm that his highly-anticipated album “Detroit 2” has wrapped up the recording stages.

The rumblings of a Big Sean comeback are slowly strengthening, and the desire for the long-awaited Detroit 2 is reaching a feverish pitch. At the same time, there appears to be an interesting conversation surrounding Sean Don, who often feels underappreciated in the grand scheme of things. A veteran of an acclaimed generation of superstar lyricists, Sean still feels like somewhat of an outlier, never quite revered as a lyricist to the degree he deserves. Yet now, at a time where bars, flow, and overall technical prowess are wanted more than ever, it’s looking like Detroit 2 will be welcomed with open arms.

Big Sean Detroit 2

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

That is, if Sean can commit to a rollout. Luckily, the time appears to be upon us. Months removed from a few early tracklist teases, Sean has once again taken to Instagram to fan the flames of hype. Today, he confirmed that the recording stages of the anticipated album have been completed. “I feel nothing but happy!” he announces, alongside a few images of himself in the studio. “Finally done recording #D2.” 

Given how openly Sean has spoken about his battle with depression, one that ultimately found him discovering harmony and peace of mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear a more triumphant vibe on Detroit 2. Last we heard from Sean, he was gracing Nas with an emotional verse on “Replace Me,” where many deduced that he was speaking about Jhené Aiko. Expect that level of maturity and grown-man subject matter to make an appearance on his upcoming full length — though don’t be surprised if he doesn’t get back on his BS a few times, if only for old time’s sake. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
66 525 5
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
66
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
93
0
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections
132
0
Killer Mike & Jay-Z Connect Over Crip-A-Cola
132
0
Dave East Reflects On “Karma 3,” His Favorite Lyricists, & Signing With Nas
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Leikeli47 Zoom
66
0
Tha Alkaholiks Only When I'm Drunk
146
0
Lil Yachty Birthday Mix 5
1072
16
Pries You Ain't Know
1125
11
Ghostface Killah Feat. Hue Hef & Harl3y Feds
1059
16
Mach Hommy Really Weak
1046
14
Mulatto Feat. 42 Dugg Off Top
807
11
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
119
0
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
728
14
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
741
13
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections