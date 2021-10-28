Big Sean & Hit-Boy Announce New EP, “WHAT YOU EXPECT” Is Dropping This Friday

Just last week, fans of Big Sean and Hit-Boy were impressed by “What A Life,” which also received a music video showing the former covered in a swarm of real bees. Earlier today, Sean Don took to Twitter to share that he’s got even more new content on the way, and it’s dropping as early as midnight tonight.

“I had fun doing that LA Leakers freestyle n droppin the What A Life song/video last week,” the “Guap” rapper wrote. “It feel so good to be active n just doin whatever the f*ck I wanna do.” Minutes later, he followed up with another post. “I was bout to drop a new song tonight, but then I thought… nah, instead I’m a drop 5 new songs tonight!”

Image via Press Release

As it turns out, Hit-Boy and Big Sean will be releasing their new EP, WHAT YOU EXPECT at midnight tonight. A press release sent to HNHH shared that “What A Life” will be included on the tracklist, and although we haven’t received titles for the project’s other songs, it’s only a matter of hours until they’re released for the world to enjoy.

In the past, the unstoppable duo have collaborated on the G.O.O.D. music hit “Clique,” and on three tracks from Sean’s most recent album, Detroit 2, which is eligible for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Earlier this year, Hit-Boy also received praise for his work as executive producer on Nas’ King’s Disease II.

Of all the new music that’s set to release tonight, who do you plan to listen to first? Big Sean and Hit-Boy, or is someone else holding onto the #1 spot on your list?