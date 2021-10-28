Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Benzino Says His Daughter Coi Leray Has Not Passed Him As A Rapper
93
0
OTF Doodie Lo Shares Video To Combat Child Molestation Allegations, FTN Bae Responds
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3878
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1032
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean & Hit-Boy Announce New EP, “WHAT YOU EXPECT” Is Dropping This Friday

Posted By on October 28, 2021

Hip-Hop heads have plenty of new music to look forward to this weekend.

Just last week, fans of Big Sean and Hit-Boy were impressed by “What A Life,” which also received a music video showing the former covered in a swarm of real bees. Earlier today, Sean Don took to Twitter to share that he’s got even more new content on the way, and it’s dropping as early as midnight tonight.

“I had fun doing that LA Leakers freestyle n droppin the What A Life song/video last week,” the “Guap” rapper wrote. “It feel so good to be active n just doin whatever the f*ck I wanna do.” Minutes later, he followed up with another post. “I was bout to drop a new song tonight, but then I thought… nah, instead I’m a drop 5 new songs tonight!”

Image via Press Release

As it turns out, Hit-Boy and Big Sean will be releasing their new EP, WHAT YOU EXPECT at midnight tonight. A press release sent to HNHH shared that “What A Life” will be included on the tracklist, and although we haven’t received titles for the project’s other songs, it’s only a matter of hours until they’re released for the world to enjoy.

In the past, the unstoppable duo have collaborated on the G.O.O.D. music hit “Clique,” and on three tracks from Sean’s most recent album, Detroit 2, which is eligible for Best Rap Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Earlier this year, Hit-Boy also received praise for his work as executive producer on Nas’ King’s Disease II.

Of all the new music that’s set to release tonight, who do you plan to listen to first? Big Sean and Hit-Boy, or is someone else holding onto the #1 spot on your list?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Benzino Says His Daughter Coi Leray Has Not Passed Him As A Rapper
93 525 7
0
OTF Doodie Lo Shares Video To Combat Child Molestation Allegations, FTN Bae Responds
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Benzino Says His Daughter Coi Leray Has Not Passed Him As A Rapper
93
0
OTF Doodie Lo Shares Video To Combat Child Molestation Allegations, FTN Bae Responds
185
0
J. Cole Links With Colin Kaepernick For QB’s Netflix Show Premiere
159
0
YG Previews Video For “Sign Language,” Hitting Streamers At Midnight
159
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Announce New EP, “WHAT YOU EXPECT” Is Dropping This Friday
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Ferg Feat. Pharrell Green Juice
238
0
Derez De'Shon Feat. Morray All Them Days
132
0
Imagine Dragons & J.I.D Enemy
119
0
Asiahn We Can
106
0
Frank Ocean Sweet Life
132
0
Brandy Feat. Queens Cast Wrecking Ball
238
0
Kush My Slime
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

My Favorite Color “MAYDAY” Video
185
0
Eli Fross Feat. Lil Zay Osama “Mad Max” Video
132
0
Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Benzino Says His Daughter Coi Leray Has Not Passed Him As A Rapper
OTF Doodie Lo Shares Video To Combat Child Molestation Allegations, FTN Bae Responds
J. Cole Links With Colin Kaepernick For QB’s Netflix Show Premiere