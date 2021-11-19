Big Sean & Hit-Boy Perform “What A Life” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Big Sean and Hit-Boy have a strong working relationship.

After dropping their collaboration, “What A Life” and its bee-covered music video, Sean and Hit-Boy announced that a joint tape called What You Expect was on the way.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

What You Expect turned out to be a five-song, hard-hitting EP celebrating the pair’s accomplishments, and painting a picture of what their collaborative future might look like.

Sean, who came under fire from Kanye West during West’s Drink Champs interview (Ye said signing Big Sean was the worst thing he ever did), recently announced that he had left G.O.O.D. Music and seemingly used his EP with Hit-Boy as a landmark of his departure. Last week, on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Sean said that Kanye can be hard to work with, and Hit-Boy added that the Donda rapper would make him re-do drums for a beat upwards of ten times, just to leave those same drums on the cutting room floor.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

So while Sean and Hit-Boy have collectively expressed their displeasure with Ye, they have clearly grown closer together, and in a rousing performance of “What A Life” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the pair put their artistic chemistry on full display.

Rocking velvet suits and a whole lot of diamonds, Sean and Hit-Boy start out in the corner booth of a fine dining establishment, and end up center stage in front of Fallon’s studio audience.

Check out Big Sean and Hit-Boy performing “What A Life” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below and let us know what you think down in the comments.