Big Sean Is Blanketed In Real Bees For “What A Life” Music Video

Last night, Big Sean announced today’s drop of the single and video for “What A Life” featuring Grammy award-winning producer Hit-Boy, a striking, hard-hitting ode to their blessings and accomplishments as longtime hustlers. The visual was quickly teased shortly after the song’s midnight release; in an Instagram post showcasing a photo from the music video set, Big Sean is blanketed under a sheet of thousands of bees. Fans, as well as his fellow artists, are convinced that the “I Don’t F*ck With You” rapper has gone crazy, at least according to his comment section.

“In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 bees on me,” Sean says in the caption, spelling out the play on words from one of the song’s lines. “This not photoshopped either,” he added for good measure.

The show-stopping image is reminiscent of the ‘90’s film Candyman, as a few celebs pointed out— among them, Lil Yachty and Marlon Wayans— just in time for Halloween, too. Like the film, Sean used real bees in his video, forgoing CGI and extensive editing. “Love to the bee hive,” Sean’s clarified in his IG post. “I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some sh*t.”

The rest of the music video for “What A Life” is fast-paced, feature film-like patchwork, featuring scenes of Big Sean levitating Chronicle-style, running from hordes of bachelorettes, and performing afront an adoring crowd. “What A Life” is Big Sean’s first official track of the year since releasing his project and fifth studio albumDetroit 2 in the fall of 2020. It’s a hard-hitting follow-up to the Hit-Boy collaborations he’s been racking up over the last year, including on Babyface Ray’s “It Ain’t My Fault” and Freddie Gibbs’ “4 Thangs”.

Check out the official music video below, and let us know what you think of Sean Don’s new anthem.