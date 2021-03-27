Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean Praises Lil Nas X’s “Creativity N Confidence” In “MONTERO” Visual

Posted By on March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X wanted to know what everyone’s favorite part of his new music video was and Sean Don gave his answer.

It’s officially Lil Nas X season once again now that the star has announced that his next album, MONTERO, will arrive this summer. The “Old Town Road” wave helped catapult the young artist into stardom and soon, Lil Nas X was feeling the pressures that come with fame. He took a break to gather himself before returning to the celebrity scene and on Friday (March 26), he shared his single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” a track that he said he’s been sitting on for nine months. It’s a song that Lil Nas X holds dear but the music video has caused an uproar.

In the visual, Nas X wears different outfits as he portrays various characters, including a devil that receives a limber lapdance by another character the rapper plays. Much like he did when he came out as gay, Lil Nas X has received polarizing responses, but one person who made sure to lend his support is Detroit icon, Big Sean.

On Instagram, Lil Nas X bombarded his followers with images from his recent music video. He asked what everyone’s favorite part of the visual was, and Sean Don jumped in the comments with a few kind words. “The creativity n confidence to do you fully is my favorite part! Keep rockin bro,” the rapper shared. The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Lil Nas X.

“Wow bro thanks!” he replied. “Means a lot coming from you! i’m blasting deep reverence today!” Check it out below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny