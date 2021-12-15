Rap Basement

Big Sean Responds To Kanye West’s “Drink Champs” Comments: “B*tch Ass Sh*t”

Posted By on December 15, 2021

Big Sean says he thought Ye’s comment about him on “Drink Champs” was “some b*tch ass sh*t.”

During his much-talked-about interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs a few weeks ago, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) said that his biggest regret in life was signing Big Sean to G.O.O.D. Music. Ye grabbed a tombstone prop in the studio and said, “I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.'”

The Detroit rapper was always a big part of Ye’s label, so his comments confused many hip-hop fans. Sean never officially responded to his remarks, but he did announce that Drink Champs contacted him to come on the show for his own episode. On the show’s teaser episode, Sean finally addresses Ye’s disrespect.

“I love Kanye, bro,” he told N.O.R.E. “I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all those things but I thought what he said was some bitch ass shit.”

Sean went on to grab the same graveyard prop that Ye pulled out and said, “Fuck this shit, fuck what he talkin’ ’bout” before throwing it to the side.

We will need to wait for the full episode to be uploaded this week to hear his entire response but it sounds like he’ll be speaking without filters.

What do you think of the teaser video, during which he also mentions Drake?

Via HNHH

