Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
66
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
688
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
609
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean Reveals “Detroit 2” Release Date & Album Cover

Posted By on August 24, 2020

Hours after wrapping up “Detroit 2,” Big Sean took to Instagram to share the album’s release date and album cover.

It seems like mere hours ago that Big Sean was breaking the news that yes, he had indeed finished recording his anticipated Detroit 2 album. Immediately, fans began reflecting on the rapper’s legacy and the role his upcoming project might play in defining it. Seeing as we last say Big Sean with 2017’s I Decided, there remains plenty of ground to cover for the acclaimed lyricist. And now, we have a definitive date and time for the big release.

Big Sean Detroit 2

Richard Bord/Getty Images 

Taking to Instagram to break the news, Sean Don confirmed that Detroit 2 would be arriving in full on September 4th, sooner than we might have anticipated given how quickly he finished the tracking stages. Still, in this current era, the turnaround time for albums has never been faster, and it’s clear that Sean is ready to move on the momentum he’s built over the past few months. He also took a moment to share the project’s album artwork, a simple yet visually striking image; check it out below.

As of now, we have yet to receive word on a tracklist, nor whether Sean will be tapping in with some heavy hitters. Yet given his prestige and previously collaboration record, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few big names hopping aboard. Either way, it’s likely we’ll get an update or two in the coming weeks, so hold steady until Detroit 2 lands on September 4th. Are you planning on checking this one out?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
66 525 5
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
66
0
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
93
0
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections
132
0
Killer Mike & Jay-Z Connect Over Crip-A-Cola
132
0
Dave East Reflects On “Karma 3,” His Favorite Lyricists, & Signing With Nas
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Leikeli47 Zoom
66
0
Tha Alkaholiks Only When I'm Drunk
146
0
Lil Yachty Birthday Mix 5
1072
16
Pries You Ain't Know
1125
11
Ghostface Killah Feat. Hue Hef & Harl3y Feds
1059
16
Mach Hommy Really Weak
1046
14
Mulatto Feat. 42 Dugg Off Top
807
11
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN & WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” Video
119
0
Coi Leray Hits Up Her Favorite Jamaican Restaurant On “Snack Review”
728
14
Migos Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Need It” Video
741
13
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cozz Flexes “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” Platinum Plaque
Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Goes Gold
Nas’ “King’s Disease” Has Strong Debut: First Week Projections