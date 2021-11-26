Big Sean Roasted After Lions Fans Ignore His Halftime Performance

Today was yet another bad showing for the Detroit Lions as they lost to the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-14. Heading into the game, the Bears had lost five-straight games while the Lions were winless. Now, the Lions have a record of 0-10-1, which is truly abysmal. The fans are simply fed up with what the team has been giving them, and their energy at the games speaks volumes to just how awful the franchise has become.

A great example of this was the energy during Big Sean‘s halftime show for today’s game. Despite putting on a fantastic performance that had him walking all around the stadium, the fans didn’t seem too interested in what he was doing. For instance, in the clip below, Sean was performing in seats next to the fans, although none of them seemed that entertained by what he was doing.

Immediately following the performance, fans on Twitter noted that Sean delivered great energy throughout his set, however, they felt as though the Lions fanbase simply wasn’t giving him his props. Of course, in true social media fashion, this led to a ton of memes about the situation, with some fans even bringing Kanye into the mix. Overall, it was all in good fun, however, you can’t help but feel bad for Lions fans who have simply had the joy sucked out of them as of late.

You can find some of the best reactions to the performance, down below.