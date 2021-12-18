Big Sean Says He Had To Audit His Label Over Millions Of Dollars That Went Missing

Kanye West popped on Drink Champs last month where he gave one of his most compelling interviews in recent times. He touched on his issues with Drake, Jay-Z, and plenty of others but no one expected Ye to throw shots at Big Sean. Kanye went as far as saying that signing Sean was the worst decision of his life.

Finally, Sean joined the folks at Drink Champs to offer his side of the story. As you recall, Sean previously stated that he signed to G.O.O.D Music for a $15,000 advance. During the interview on Drink Champs, he revealed that his management described the deal as one of the worst they’ve ever seen.

On top of the unfair deal with G.O.O.D Music, Sean explained that he was missing millions of dollars. In one clip that’s surfaced online, Sean discussed spending money out of his own pockets to audit his label, Universal Music.





“I’m the only artist who has put out five albums under G.O.O.D Music. I’m the only one who put out back-to-back-to-back #1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums… By the way, being signed to Kanye is a golden opportunity,” he said, explaining that he’s always expressed his gratitude and shown his loyalty for Ye over the years, even if it’s unacknowledged. Sean also added that he was among the first to support Kanye’s presidential aspirations in 2015.

“When I heard what he was talking about, it didn’t make sense, bro, because you know, my manager saw my record deal and said, ‘this is a shitty record deal,'” Sean said, adding that he was speaking about Jay Brown from Roc Nation. “I had to spend my own money auditing my label because millions of dollars are missing and you could tell when millions of dollars are missing. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owe me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D. Music.”

Check out the full episode of Drink Champs below.