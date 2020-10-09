Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

T-Boz Accuses Drake, T.I., Nelly Of Abandoning TLC After Left Eye’s Death
119
0
Kid Cudi Was “Saved” By Working With Kanye West On Kids See Ghosts
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
821
1
Big Sean Detroit
781
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean Says His First Advance From Kanye West Was $15K

Posted By on October 9, 2020

Big Sean only got a $15,000 cash advance when he signed to Kanye West, which he revealed in a conversation with Fat Joe.

When Big Sean initially signed to Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music, he was not a proven artist. He didn’t have a single that was popping and there really wasn’t much to base his success in the rap game off of. 

Thus, it’s not too surprising to hear that his first label advance after signing wasn’t a lot of money. However, you would be surprised by the actual amount of money that he was given to use toward his first music drops.

Speaking with Fat Joe on his podcast, the Detroit rapper provided Joe with yet another “Joprah Moment”, revealing that his first cash advance from Kanye West was only worth $15,000.

“[Kanye] just signed me because he heard me rap, I had nothing going so, yeah, my first advance was… bro, I don’t even wanna say the number. It wasn’t a lot at all,” says Big Sean during their conversation.

Like a good interviewer, Joe pressed Sean to give him the exclusive information, which he reluctantly gave up.

“My first advance was $15,000 bro,” revealed Sean.

As pointed out by HHNM, the rapper speaks more about his “slave deal” on Benny The Butcher’s new song “Timeless”. Thankfully, Kanye has promised to give back his 50% share to Big Sean and other G.O.O.D. Music signees. Previously, Kanye owned half of their master recordings but, during his mission to create a more transparent environment between artists and labels, he tweeted that he would be giving back that money.

What do you think Big Sean did with that $15K? Mixed and mastered one single??

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

T-Boz Accuses Drake, T.I., Nelly Of Abandoning TLC After Left Eye’s Death
119 525 9
0
Kid Cudi Was “Saved” By Working With Kanye West On Kids See Ghosts
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

T-Boz Accuses Drake, T.I., Nelly Of Abandoning TLC After Left Eye’s Death
119
0
Kid Cudi Was “Saved” By Working With Kanye West On Kids See Ghosts
132
0
Scarface Gives Health Update As People Offer Kidneys For Transplant
119
0
Swae Lee Weighs Rae Sremmurd Going Up Against Migos On “Verzuz”
424
0
DreamDoll Reveals Industry Woes: “Producers Asked Me To Send Nudes For Beats”
384
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Loaded Feat. Polo G While I'm Here
146
0
OMB Peezy Feat. King Von & JackBoy Big Homie (Remix)
172
0
Omarion Involved
146
0
Rucci Feat. Shordie Shordie Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2
119
0
Preme & Popcaan Feat. Davido Comfortable
146
0
Styles P, Ghostface Killah & Remy Ma Feat. Nas, Dave East & RahdaMUSprime The Mecca
397
0
YRN Lingo & Takeoff All Time High
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jealous
66
0
My Dawg
106
0
The Worst In Me
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

T-Boz Accuses Drake, T.I., Nelly Of Abandoning TLC After Left Eye’s Death
Kid Cudi Was “Saved” By Working With Kanye West On Kids See Ghosts
Scarface Gives Health Update As People Offer Kidneys For Transplant