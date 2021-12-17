Big Sean Says Kanye West & Jay-Z Once Pressured Him To Fire His Friend Over A Picture

Big Sean‘s Drink Champs interview is almost here, and while fans look forward to his full response to Kanye West’s flippant comments about the former G.O.O.D. Music signee as well as stories about Jhené Aiko and Dave Chappelle, a new clip reveals that Big Sean has even more wild personal accounts up his sleeve.

According to HipHopDX, the latest clip from his forthcoming interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN features the What You Expect artist detailing how a My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy studio session with Ye, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé took a turn for the worst. As many of you may recall, Ye enlisted Big Sean, Bey, and Charlie Wilson for the often-overlooked MBDTF bonus track “See Me Now.”

However, Sean came close to losing the trust of Ye and Hov because following one of those sessions a behind-the-scenes photo leaked on Twitter.

“We down there working on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in Hawaii,” Big Sean recalled. “I’m out there playing my role, but I brought my mans with me in case I needed anything, he was going to help hold me down … It’s good to have a support system, to have one of your homie’s there when you trying to contribute.”

“So anyway, I’m in a studio — it was me, Ye and Hov. Even then, I wasn’t trying to be thirsty or sneak a fucking picture,” Sean continued. “I’m here just taking it in mentally. He ends up taking a picture of all of us in the studio. Didn’t tell me. He ends up tweeting it and it gets picked up on AllHipHop and things like that.”

After catching wind of the leak, Kanye West and Jay-Z confronted an up-and-coming Big Sean about the situation.



“I don’t know who saw it, but it got to either Ye or Hov’s attention and they thought it was me!” Big Sean revealed. “It didn’t make any sense because I wasn’t even really on at that time and it was like, ‘Kanye, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Big Sean.’ People were like, ‘Who the fuck is Big Sean?!’ It looked like I planted this shit.”

“I explained to [Kanye] who it was and he was like, ‘You gotta fucking fire him. We’ve all done this, we’ve hired the people that we love. But people were mad at you thinking that you were being thirsty. And it was your mans,'” Sean explained. “So I told [my friend], ‘I’m in a position where it’s Ye and Hov saying you gotta go. I’m sorry bro, we gotta figure out something else.'”

According to Big Sean, no love was lost between him and his friend. “But it ended up being a blessing in disguise,” the Grammy-nominated artist said. “He ended up transforming his life and being probably way more successful than he would’ve been in the position he was in. He ended up being a teacher and ended up impacting a lot of people’s lives and doing amazing, wonderful things.”

Check out the clip for yourself below.