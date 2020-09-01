Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79
0
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
794
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
715
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”

Posted By on September 1, 2020

Big Sean says he would’ve “never made that song” if he had “known something this tragic would have happened.”

Big Sean is still coming to terms with the passing of Naya Rivera. The two were engaged during a brief period and their public break-up inspired “IDFWU.” As fans, friends, and family grieved, Sean faced backlash from a few people over the song which he addressed in his latest interview with Vulture. Though he admitted that he’s “still processing a lot of that,” he cleared the air and explained that it was “hurtful” to have the song connected to her tragic passing.

“She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her,” he said. “It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it.”

He added that they were young when they were in a relationship. Having the public in their business didn’t help, either. “We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song,” he added.

Peep the full interview at Vulture.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79 525 6
0
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79
0
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53
0
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower
79
0
Nick Cannon Releases Part 1 Of Kanye West Interview: Craziness, Presidency, & More
79
0
Big Sean Talks Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, & Donald Trump
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Roc Marciano Icewater
106
0
NoCap Mistake
93
0
Big Havi Feat. Lil Keed Vibez'N
159
0
Monica Feat. Lil Baby Trenches
1231
1
AD 2 A.M
132
0
Sprado Feat. NLE Choppa Magic
251
0
UGK Underground
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
159
0
TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
251
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower