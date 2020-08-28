Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago
106
0
Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
781
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
715
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean Shares Extended Preview Of “Don Life” With Lil Wayne

Posted By on August 28, 2020

Big Sean releases a portion of his new song “Don Life” with Lil Wayne ahead of his album “Detroit 2.”

We’re officially one week away from one of the biggest hip-hop returns in recent memory. 

For the last few years, people have been wondering when Big Sean would release his next album. After struggling with personal issues and mental health obstacles, the Detroit rapper is currently gearing up to come through with a sequel to his highly-respected mixtape Detroit.


Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Feeling a deep connection to the land that made him, the second iteration of the project will mark the long-awaited full-length return by Big Sean. We got a taste of what was to come through the release of “Deep Reverance,” which features a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle.

Now, we’re getting another look into what we can expect as Sean Don has just released an extended preview of his upcoming record “Don Life,” which features Lil Wayne.

“8 years ago I did this wit the 1st Detroit mixtape where I previewed a few song wit short visuals, so it’s only right we run it back,” wrote Sean with a link to the “Don Life” clip. The nearly-two-minute video includes Sean rapping an entire verse, standing on the basketball court as a drone flies around the city providing some stylish visuals. Lil Wayne’s feature is not previewed.

Check out the song teaser above and let us know if you’ll be tuned in for Detroit 2‘s official release on September 4. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago
106 525 8
0
Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago
106
0
Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed
132
0
Big Sean Shares Extended Preview Of “Don Life” With Lil Wayne
106
0
Guapdad 4000 Maintains That “HNDRXX” Is The Best Future Album
79
0
Nas’ Detailed Stories Are Second To None
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

The Weeknd Feat. Ed Sheeran Dark Times
106
1
Mez Loading
93
0
Tyla Yaweh Feat. Post Malone & SAINt JHN Tommy Lee (Remix)
146
0
B.o.B After Hourzzz
106
0
Internet Money Feat. Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd Blastoff
159
0
Lil Wayne Surf Swag
132
0
Yo Gotti Stay Ur Distance
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
132
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
199
0
Lil Keed “Tighten Up” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

6ix9ine Antagonizes Lil Durk In Chicago
Saweetie’s Mystery “Tap In” Feature Revealed
Big Sean Shares Extended Preview Of “Don Life” With Lil Wayne