Big Sean Spits Bars For Jhené Aiko On New Nas Collab “Replace Me”

Posted By on August 21, 2020

Big Sean joins Nas for “Replace Me,” a standout cut off Esco’s new Hit-Boy-produced album “King’s Disease,” and his verse speaks in detail on the ups and downs of his relationship with R&B singer Jhené Aiko.

The hip-hop world is currently as a whole bumping Nas‘ new album King’s Disease, the Queens-bred rap vet’s 13th studio album. One of the standout cuts is a collaboration between Don Toliver and Big Sean called “Replace Me,” and many have noticed that Sean’s verse pays lowkey tribute to his relationship with R&B sensation Jhené Aiko. 

Big Sean Jhene Aiko Nas Replace Me Don Toliver King's Disease
Images: Noam Galai/Getty Images

On “Replace Me,” Sean uses his entire verse to break down his deep connection with an on-again/off-again lover. While he never actually drops her name officially, lines like “I even bought your daughter clothes and your father clothes” or “I’m not your ex, I’m your ecstasy” make it easy to tell that Aiko may be the one he’s referencing. If that isn’t enough, the line “You know I’m good at reading you, I spent like ten thousand hours” connects a little too well with Jhené’s own Nas collab “10K Hours” off her latest project CHILOMBO. Don Toliver is also featured on the Hit-Boy-produced song, who also acted as executive producer for the entire King’s Disease project overall, so we can only hope this one ends up being an official single with even a cameo from the “Sativa” singer herself.

Listen to “Replace Me” featuring Big Sean and Don Toliver below, and listen to the full Hit-Boy-produced album King’s Disease by Nas right now on all streaming platforms.

Via HNHH

