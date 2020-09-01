Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79
0
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
794
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
715
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean Talks Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, & Donald Trump

Posted By on September 1, 2020

With “Detroit 2” only days away, Big Sean opens up about Kendrick Lamar, the possibility of more Trump, Jhené Aiko, and more.

Big Sean‘s Detroit 2 is nearly upon us, arriving in full this Friday, September 4th. With the big release days away, Sean recently dropped off his brand new single “Harder Than My Demons,” produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, DJ Khalil, and more. Though only a few hours old, the track has gone a long way in setting the table for his upcoming project, which promises to be his most introspective and generally mature body of work thus far. Suffice it to say, Big Sean has a lot of ground to cover, and the Detroit lyricist recently hit up Vulture for an extensive conversation on a variety of topics.

Big Sean

Mike Windle/Getty Images

For one, Sean opened up about his “beef” with Kendrick Lamar, which he previously addressed on wax in the Nipsey Hussle-assisted “Deep Reverence.” Here, he breaks down his mentality behind feuding with friends, explaining the importance of communication. “I didn’t even know what the fuck it was,” he reflects. “We communicated to each other that it was all love. That’s what you’re supposed to do. It should never get to a point where you can’t communicate with someone, especially somebody who had been in my house before, somebody who I’ve been invited to their mama’s house, or somebody I’ve made music with that was fire.”

He also goes on to praise his partner Jhene Aiko, to whom he penned a heartfelt shoutout  on Nas‘ “Replace Me.” “She definitely has helped a lot,” explains Sean. “It’s cool when you can just be there for each other, especially in times where the world is in peril and things aren’t regular. Things have drastically changed, so it definitely has helped ground me for sure.” Expect him to address his relationship further once Detroit 2 lands in full — in the meantime, check out the full interview over at Vulture. 

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53 525 4
0
RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
79
0
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
53
0
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower
79
0
Nick Cannon Releases Part 1 Of Kanye West Interview: Craziness, Presidency, & More
79
0
Big Sean Talks Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, & Donald Trump
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Flee Lord Feat. Roc Marciano Icewater
106
0
NoCap Mistake
93
0
Big Havi Feat. Lil Keed Vibez'N
159
0
Monica Feat. Lil Baby Trenches
1231
1
AD 2 A.M
132
0
Sprado Feat. NLE Choppa Magic
251
0
UGK Underground
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
159
0
TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
251
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

RZA Takes It Back To The Release Of “Protect Ya Neck”
Big Sean Says People Associating “IDFWU” With Naya Rivera’s Death Was “Hurtful”
Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Adorns The CN Tower