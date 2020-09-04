Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Sean Unveils New “Detroit 2” Merch Line
132
0
Machine Gun Kelly Unveils “Tickets To My Downfall” Art & Tracklist
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
887
1
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
768
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Sean Unveils New “Detroit 2” Merch Line

Posted By on September 4, 2020

Big Sean’s new album “Detroit 2” comes equipped with a full merch line, including t-shirts, sweaters, and bracelets.

Given the acclaim that his brand new album Detroit 2 has been earning on the day of its release, it’s fair to say that Big Sean is the man of the hour right about now. In fact, with him having effectively unified the city of Detroit on one triumphant record, it feels like a full-scale movement is underway. Now, fans can officially throw their weight behind Big Sean’s cause, thanks to his brand new collection of Detroit 2 merch, a line that includes t-shirts, sweaters, bracelets, headbands, and journals.

Big Sean Detroit 2

Theo Wargo/Getty Image

“If you fuck wit me, got love for me, support me then I need to see you step up right now and show yourself!” captions Sean, alongside some of the Detroit centric designs. “This and more @bigseanshop. Thank you, Detroit 2 out now.” The entire collection can be seen here, with shirts highlighting “Wolves,” “Friday Night Cypher,” “Body Language,” and “Still I Rise.” On the other hand, we’ve got the “Deep Reverence” notebook, as well as the niche but creative “ZTFO” incense holder.

Interested parties oughta move fast while supplies last, and given how many have already rallied around Big Sean‘s latest release, don’t expect these to sit on the shelf. While you mull over whether or not to indulge your deepest desires to impulse buy, check out some of the project’s highlight tracks in the Detroit posse cut “Friday Night Cypher” and the Lil Wayne assisted “Don Life.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Unveils “Tickets To My Downfall” Art & Tracklist
119 525 9
0
The LOX & DMX Tease New Collaboration On The Way
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Big Sean Unveils New “Detroit 2” Merch Line
132
0
Machine Gun Kelly Unveils “Tickets To My Downfall” Art & Tracklist
119
0
The LOX & DMX Tease New Collaboration On The Way
146
0
Big Sean Talks Uniting Tee Grizzley, Eminem & More For “Friday Night Cypher”
132
0
SZA Rides The Momentum With A Promising New Snippet
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Big Sean Feat. Lil Wayne Don Life
106
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine Feat. Akon Locked Up Pt 2
106
0
Big Sean Feat. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5'9" & Eminem Friday Night Cypher
146
0
Chloe X Halle Feat. Doja Cat, Mulatto & City Girls Do It (Remix)
132
0
SZA Feat. Ty Dolla $ign Hit Different
172
0
DJ ENVY Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Fabolous Sittin In My Car
146
0
Lil Durk The Voice
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean Feat. Travis Scott “Lithuania” Video
93
0
DJ Khaled Feat. Drake “Popstar” Video
172
0
Lil Wayne “Big Worm” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Sean Unveils New “Detroit 2” Merch Line
Machine Gun Kelly Unveils “Tickets To My Downfall” Art & Tracklist
The LOX & DMX Tease New Collaboration On The Way