Big Sean’s “Detroit 2” Features Eminem, Lil Wayne, & More

Posted By on September 2, 2020

Big Sean unveiled the stacked tracklist to his upcoming “Detroit 2” album, which features Eminem, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, and more.

Big Sean‘s Detroit 2 is set to arrive on Friday, September 4th, and the hype has officially reached feverish new heights. Moments ago, Sean Don unveiled the extensive twenty-one song tracklist, surprising the masses with the sheer scope alone. And that was before the guest appearances had time to fully resonate.

Big Sean Detroit 2 tracklist

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

From the look of it, Big Sean pulled out all the stops on this one, connecting with Jhené Aiko, Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Dwele, Anderson .Paak, Wale, Young Thug, Hit-Boy, Travis Scott, Key Wayne, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, Twenty88, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Stevie Wonder, Dom Kennedy and — in perhaps the most notable accomplishment, the entire city of Detroit. More specifically, Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5’9, and Eminem, all of whom are set to grace the intriguingly titled “Friday Night Cypher.” 

On paper, the project appears to have a wide variety of different styles lined up, a testament to Sean’s versatility. At this point, we’ve already heard two of the album’s singles in “Deep Reverance” and “Harder Than My Demons,” both of which have been met with critical acclaim. Though retaining attention for twenty-one songs is no easy feat, it’s clear that Sean has been putting his all into this one, and it will be interesting to see his musical journey unfolds. Check out the tracklist below, and sound off — do you think this has the potential to be his best album yet?

Via HNHH

