Big Sean’s Epic “Friday Night Cypher” Got People Talking

With Big Sean‘s brand new album Detroit 2 officially having dropped in full at midnight, many were quick to gravitate toward the project’s nineteenth track — “Friday Night Cypher,” featuring the combined talents of Eminem, Royce Da 5’9, Sada Baby, Kash Doll, Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Payroll, and Cash Kidd. Given the sheer scope of the ambitious posse cut, it’s no wonder that many have already deemed it to be an early standout, if only for the statement it makes.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

For one, it highlighted how infrequent posse cuts of this nature have become. Not only that, but it served to bridge the gap between different generations of Detroit’s finest emcees. While some might have whipped out some outlandish theories beforehand, it’s unlikely anybody fathomed seeing Eminem rapping alongside Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, and Kash Doll over a Helluva beat. Especially given some of the histories between a few of the contributing emcees, a fact Sean himself acknowledged following the song’s release. Yet as he explains, some movements run deeper than petty issues, and here the results speak for themselves.

It’s no wonder that such a star-studded track elicited such a passionate response, with many on social media chiming in to share their thoughts on the banger as a whole. Naturally, it didn’t take long for people to begin singling out their favorite verses; let’s be honest, that’s part of the posse cut experience. Check out some of the early reactions below, and sound off with your own thoughts — who emerged from the Cypher with the standout verse?