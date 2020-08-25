Big Sean’s New Song Has People Missing Nipsey Hussle A Lot

Making a major announcement to start off the week, Big Sean told the world that, in less than two weeks, we would be hearing his brand new album Detroit 2.

He has been working on the new body of work for the last few years, perfecting it after his public battle with mental health obstacles. Throughout the journey, Sean has teased a collaborative effort with the late, great Nipsey Hussle, which has finally been released as the lead single to Detroit 2.

Nipsey starts off the track, produced by Hit-Boy, with bars about his status in the streets, donning himself a “street legend.” His verse leads us into Sean’s section, which references Nip’s death.

“After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick,” raps Sean on the record before offering an update on his relationship with the TDE artist.

After the release of “Deep Reverence,” people got excited about what was to come on the new album, hitting social media to praise Sean for this one. The same people also showed their love to Nipsey, remembering all that he brought to his community and to the rap game, wishing he were still here with us.

If you haven’t yet, listen to the brand new single from Big Sean, featuring Nipsey Hussle.