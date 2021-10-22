Rap Basement

Big U “Disagrees” With Wack 100’s Moves, Speaks About Not Being Able To Reach Out

Posted By on October 21, 2021

The street icon chatted with Shaq about several topics while on his podcast, including Wack 100.

It’s undeniable that Wack 100 does not make moves based on how people feel about him. He’s known as a business manager for Hip Hop artists, however, Wack’s outspoken nature has often caused him a bit of backlash. He regularly goes back and forth with other celebrities and his commentary on pop culture issues becomes trending topics.

Recently, Wack 100 sat down with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akademiks for the Off The Record podcast, and soon, the public began noting the bond between Wack and the controversial rapper. He has also claimed that he has a sex tape involving Ray J and Kim Kardashian, and he regularly call out Meek Mill.

Not everyone has agreed with the moves that Wack has made, but that has not stopped him from making them. Industry executive and community activist Big U knows Wack and has seemingly kept up with some of the chatter about him, and on a recent episode of his podcast Checcin, Big U admitted to having reservations.

I disagree with a lot of the things he’s doing right now,” he told Shaquille O’Neal. “When it gets to the point where I can’t even reach out and talk to you anymore and try to correct you like, ‘Look, we tryin’ to go down this path,’ I have to remove myself.” Check out the clip below and watch the full episode with Checcin.

Via HNHH

