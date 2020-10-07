Billie Eilish Announces “Where Do We Go? The Livestream” Concert

Billie Eilish will be performing her first global livestream concert towards the end of the month.

“Where Do We Go? The Livestream” will premiere on her website in collaboration with the Maestro interactive streaming platform.

The first round of fans to purchase tickets will be able to shop exclusive merchandise on the artist’s website with proceeds going to Crew Nation, a charitable fund created to financially support the crew workers that were set to work on productions cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Eilish is hooking ticket-holding fans up with a special Postmates code to treat them to a free delivery.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Maestro has been making some interesting strides in the realm of livestream concerts as of late. They recently partnered up with Erykah Badu for her “Apocalypse” quarantine concert series.

“During Apocalypse One, the audience chose the setlist in real time,” read a recent feature on the company describing the Badu shows. “During Apocalypse Two, the setlist was predefined and the fans were able to choose which room for the band to perform the song, each with a different vibe, instrumental setup, and visual flair.”

“‘For years, people have been more or less [presenting livestreams like] a TV broadcast and putting it on the web instead of thinking about an internet-first experience shaped by personalization and interactivity,” the company’s founder and CEO Ari Evans was quoted as saying. “Now that live streams are mainstream, that’s changing. Now we get to explore new formats.”

Whatever Billie’s got in the works with Maestro, it’ll definitely be interesting.