Billie Eilish Asks A Bold Question In Viral Risqué TikTok

As she continues to prepare for the release of her second studio album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has been facing plenty of controversies as of late. Mid-June, the WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? artist was exposed for reportedly using anti-Asian slurs and a “Blaccent,” right around the time her alleged new boyfriend got called out for making racist and homophobic posts.

Billie Eilish has since apologized for her past use of Asian slurs, and now as her sophomore album gets closer, she has gone viral once again after sharing a raunchy video on TikTok.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the risqué TikTok, Billie Eilish can be seen staring into the camera and eating what looks like a piece of bread. Then randomly, she just breaks out and asks, “Who wants to eat me out?”

Despite its sexually suggestive nature, Billie Eilish’s recent TikTok has already amassed well over 8 million likes and 300,000 comments. The video is captioned, “album out in less than a month,” so perhaps the “Your Power” artist is just trying to get people talking about something other than her recent controversies before her sophomore album arrives on July 30. Check out her risqué TikTok below.