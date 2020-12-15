Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s “In Talks” To Perform “Savage” With Beyoncé At Grammys
79
0
Russ Teases R&B Album With Features From Keyshia Cole, Ari Lennox, Kehlani
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1271
2
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1046
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Billie Eilish Called “William Eyelash” By Dionne Warwick & Twitter Can’t Handle It

Posted By on December 14, 2020

The legendary singer thought that was Eilish’s name after watching “SNL.”

She’s the gem we didn’t know we needed on Twitter, but Dionne Warwick has been the highlight for many social media users. We’ve previously reported on Warwick interacting with Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, and it looks as if she’s secured a collaboration with one, if not both, of the hitmakers. The 80-year-old returned on Monday (December 14) to compliment Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish’s vocals, but a mishap with her name caused Twitter to erupt.

Billie Eilish, Dionne Warwick, Twitter, William Eyelash
Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

“I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals. @billieeilish,” the legendary singer tweeted. As expected, the public thought that Warwick was poking fun at Eilish, but the singer returned to say that she was under the impression that “William Eyelash” was Eilish’s name because of Saturday Night Live.

“I thought her name was William Eyelash from the @nbcsnl performance. I do know her name is Billie now,” she wrote. “She is singing like it is Halloween.” Warwick was also highlighted on the recent episode of SNL, and unlike her ire toward Wendy Williams for being mentioned on her show, the singer welcomed the sketch comedy’s inclusion. 

Check out a few posts below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s “In Talks” To Perform “Savage” With Beyoncé At Grammys
79 525 6
0
Russ Teases R&B Album With Features From Keyshia Cole, Ari Lennox, Kehlani
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s “In Talks” To Perform “Savage” With Beyoncé At Grammys
79
0
Russ Teases R&B Album With Features From Keyshia Cole, Ari Lennox, Kehlani
119
0
Billie Eilish Called “William Eyelash” By Dionne Warwick & Twitter Can’t Handle It
159
0
Playboi Carti Confirms Kid Cudi Feature On “Whole Lotta Red”
93
0
Fetty Wap Wants To Know “Who’s Better” Than Him “Melodically”
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

G4 Boyz Feat. G4 Choppa In Scam We Trust
185
0
whiterosemoxie Feat. Baby Smoove Trix (Remix)
146
0
Tobe Nwigwe Feat. D Smoke Head Shot
146
0
Tadoe & Chief Keef CPR
159
0
Chance The Rapper Who's To Say
238
0
Mozzy Feat. Blxst Keep Hope
199
0
Anders Don't Play
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

10k Hours
199
0
Mulatto Feat. Lil Baby “Sex Lies” Video
238
0
Fatboy SSE Explains How Snoop Dogg Gifted Him A Pound Of Weed On “How To Roll”
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s “In Talks” To Perform “Savage” With Beyoncé At Grammys
Russ Teases R&B Album With Features From Keyshia Cole, Ari Lennox, Kehlani
Billie Eilish Called “William Eyelash” By Dionne Warwick & Twitter Can’t Handle It