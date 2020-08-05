Rap Basement

Billie Eilish Calls Childish Gambino One Of Her “All-Time Favorites,” Praises “Bonfire” Single

Posted By on August 4, 2020

Billie Eilish recently joked about her childhood obsession with Justin Bieber, and now she’s back with praises for Childish Gambino.

As one of the most celebrated artists in the world right now, Billie Eilish knows what it’s like to be admired by other entertainers. She often talks about her fellow music-makers that have influenced her or that she can’t get enough of, and on me & dad radio on Apple Music, she spoke openly about being a stan for Childish Gambino, real name Donald Glover.

Billie Eilish, Childish Gambino
Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Billie Eilish was joined by her brother Finneas as they played some of their favorite tracks, including a few classics. She put “Bonfire” from Childish Gambino‘s 2011 release Camp into the rotation and talked about how discovering his artistry impacted her. “This is from the album I think both me and Finneas found Donald Glover through. Incredible album. The first song I heard ever from him, and was actually I think the first song I heard that was like rap, was ‘Heartbeat’ from this album,” she said. “From then on, everybody knows that Donald Glover is like… one of my all-time favorite creators. He’s exactly everything that I idolize about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing.”

The singer also praised Glover for delivering “the most hardcore bars I’ve ever heard” on “Bonfire,” adding, “I love that it’s three minutes long because you just rap the whole thing along, like I rap it along, and then it’s done. It’s like, the whole thing, and boom.” Check out “Bonfire” below.

[via]
Via HNHH

