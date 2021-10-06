Billie Eilish Is A Fan Of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body”

With Rolling Loud, Day N Vegas, Astroworld Fest, and more large-scale music events still scheduled over the next several weeks, festival season is far from over. ACL Music Festival, for instance, is currently gearing up for its second consecutive weekend in action, but fans are still reliving their favorite moments from this past weekend.

Artists such as Tyler, The Creator, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat, Polo G, and more were all in attendance, and thanks to a surprise appearance from Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion’s ACL set on Friday was one of the most talked-about performances from the festival. Now, it turns out that in addition to Miley crashing Meg’s set, Billie Eilish was also there, dancing from the side stage.



Image via HNHH

Judging from the video, one can deduce that Billie Eilish is most certainly a fan of Thee Stallion, and more specifically, her Good News standout track “Body.” While the song plays in the distance, Billie Eilish is seen dancing to the viral TikTok hit and reciting the song’s lyrics, “Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil’ waist.”

The video was originally posted to the Happier Than Ever artist’s Instagram story with the emoji-filled caption, “AAH @theestallion,” and a screengrab has now been reposted to DJ Akademik’s Instagram.

Watch the video of Billie Eilish turning up to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Body” below.