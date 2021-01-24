Rap Basement

Billie Eilish, Yung Bleu & ROSALÍA Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on January 24, 2021

Some smooth R&B drops to get you through the week.

It’s been a busy week in the world of music and Friday, we received some major drops. Of course, hip-hop had a few celebratory anthems from Kodak Black and Lil Wayne after Trump granted them pardons. In the world of R&B, some of the brightest stars in the genre slid through with some brand new tunes to get us through the week. Here’s this week’s R&B Season update:

Billie Eilish continues to ride high off of the success of 2019’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? but it looks like we’re getting some promising signs that her sophomore release is on the way this year. For starters, she just dropped off a dreamy new single alongside ROSALÍA titled, “Lo Vas A Olvidar.” It is truly a trip.

We also got some new heat from Yung Bleu who is poised to have a massive year ahead of him. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest single, “Ghetto Love Birds,” another display of his ability to tug at heartstrings over guitar-fused production. After the success of “You’re Mines Still” with Drake, there’s no doubt that Bleu’s latest single is only setting the tone for what’s to come.

Peep the R&B Season playlist below and subscribe to HNHH on Spotify. 

Via HNHH

