Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops

Posted By on February 2, 2021

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” releases on February 26, 2021.

Billie Eilish cleaned up at the 2020 Grammy Awards with six nominations and five wins and ever since then, she has been a major topic of discussion among pop culture and music fanatics. Billie is known for recording out of the comfort of her home with her brother Finneas, producer and musical talent in his own right, but that’s as much as fans know about Billie’s life. We’re finally getting a look at her new Apple TV documentary The World’s A Little Blurry and seeing an intimate look at her recording process and her family life as well. 

The first official trailer is filled with home videos that introduce fans to Eilish’s family and show key moments during her rise to fame.

The clip shows Billie and her brother Finneas perfecting her debut album in her childhood bedroom, which would later become one of the biggest debut releases of all time

It also includes clips from Billie’s everyday life that most teenagers can relate to, like getting her driver’s license and snuggling with her mom in her parents’ bed. 

In the new trailer, Eilish also touches on her relationship with her fans. “I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something,” she says at one point. “I have the same problem. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?’”

Another clip finds her addressing a concert audience, telling them: “You guys need to be OK because y’all are the reason I’m OK.”

Meanwhile, the pop star is working on the follow-up to her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. As well as being nominated for four prizes in the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards

You can watch Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry on February 26 with Apple TV+.

Via HNHH

