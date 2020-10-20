Rap Basement

Billy McFarland To Tell All His Secrets In Fyre Festival Prison Podcast

Posted By on October 19, 2020

The incarcerated Fyre Festival organizer has released a trailer for “Dumpster Fyre.”

It’s been declared one of the greatest festival hoaxes in music history, but it’s still the gift that keeps on giving. Fyre Festival resulted in lawsuits, two documantaries, a prison sentence, fines, and a stamp of infamy, but that won’t keep incarcerated Billy McFarland from capitalizing off of the destination concert that never was. Two years ago, Fyre Festival organizer Billy McFarlane was convicted of mail and wire fraud in connection with the scandal and was ordered to not only pay $26 million in restitution, but to serve six years behind bars. According to Vanity Fair, McFarland has been making the most of his time in prison as he’s been recording episodes of his podcast, Dumpster Fyre, while inside Elkton Federal Correctional Facility in Ohio.

Jordan Harbinger will host the series of interviews conducted with McFarland via telephone, and they even released a teaser trailer. In it, McFarland introduced himself by his prison number and stated that he’s going to tell his side of the story. “I’m not going to hide behind my mistakes; I’m going to share everything that happened,” the Fyre Festival creator reportedly said in the podcast. “When I think about the mistakes that were made and what happened, there’s no way that I can describe it but just, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?” Check out the trailer below and tune in to the podcast tomorrow (October 20).

[via][via]
Via HNHH

