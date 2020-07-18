Rap Basement

Birdman Wants To Drop “Like Father, Like Son 2” With Lil Wayne Before Retiring

Posted By on July 18, 2020

Birdman chopped it up with his old friend, Lil Wayne, on “Young Money Radio,” where they discussed doing a sequel to “Like Father, Like Son” before Baby retires.

Prepare yourself: Life Father, Like Son 2 could be on the way soon. For the finale of Young Money Radio‘s inaugural season, Lil Wayne invited his father figure, Birdman, to join him as a guest, along with Chris BrownAugust Alsina, and more. During their chat, Baby discussed his plans for retirement, explaining that he was more than ready to put his rap career behind him. “I’m done rapping, rapping ain’t for me no more,” he told Weezy. “I like to make rappers.”

Despite the tension present in their relationship over the years caused by legal issues, the former Cash Money colleagues appear to be on much better terms now. In fact, they even discussed the possibility of doing a follow-up to their 2006 joint album, Like Father, Like Son. “I would like to do a Father Son 2,” Birdman said. “I want it to be my farewell thing.”

birdman lil wayne like father like son 2 album collaborative joint retirement young money radioDoug Benc/Getty Images

Prior to the closing of YMR season 1, Wayne shared a highlight reel and a touching message to everyone who tuned in. “Today, we celebrate episode 12, and the end of the very first season of muthaf*kkin’ YoungMoneyRadio on @applemusic,” he wrote. “Thank y’all from the bottom of my heart of making this biggest debut first season of any podcast or radio show EVER — joining now the elite and super successful podcast pantheon of the First Lady of Young Money’s Queen Radio and the Young Money’s 6 God’s OVOSOUND Radio. We’ve had over 10 million viewers and listeners throughout the first season. Got more incredible guests on deck again for y’all today!”

Check out the finale of Young Money Radio Season 1 exclusively on Apple Music.

[Via]

Via HNHH

