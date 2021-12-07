Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bizzy Bone Believes “It Was Bone Verzuz The Entire Rap Industry”
199
0
Jack Harlow Credits Harry Potter Books Helping Him Become A Better Writer
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2382
1
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Regatta
1231
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Bizzy Bone Believes “It Was Bone Verzuz The Entire Rap Industry”

Posted By on December 6, 2021

The memorable Verzuz between Bone and Three 6 Mafia continues to be discussed as Bizzy and his son Lil Bizzy comment on the performance.

More perspectives of this latest Verzuz are making the rounds as members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as well as Three 6 Mafia continue to speak about their battle. We have seen a few controversial pairings on Verzuz since its quarantine launch, but when these two groups came together, it was the first time a physical altercation occurred.

Bizzy Bone ignited the fight but later, he apologized for his behavior. DJ Paul has also come forward with his side of things. “The funny part about it is he hasn’t toured with the guys for like two years,” DJ Paul told HipHopDX. “Bone don’t even f*ck with him.”

Verzuz Bone Thugs
Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

Paul added that he stepped in between Bizzy and Juicy J because he wanted to protect his friend and his team. Meanwhile, Bizzy returned to his Instagram Story to offer another take on the Verzuz.

“It wasn’t a Bone vs 36 verzuz,” he wrote. “It was a Bone verzuz the entire Rap Industry verzuz. They battling Wanye, Wiz Khalifa, Project Pat, 8ball & MJG, Lil Flip, Young Buck, Strippers, dollar bill, and even actors; Terrence Howard.” Bizzy also wrote the hashtag “#lovedtheunity” before adding, “Bizzy – hold my beer.

In another slide, he stated that he’s not “milking” the situation while his son, Lil Bizzy, told the Murder MAster Music Show that he encouraged his father to return to the Verzuz stage following the fight.

“What I told him was I said, ‘Pops calm down! This is for the culture!'” Lil Bizzy recalled. “I called him and I told him, ‘Pop this is for the culture, go get back out there, go out there and murder that sh*t and let ’em know you’re the best lyricist of all time.’ He said, ‘Alright son, bet,’ and went back out there and murdered that sh*t. He dapped it up, it was hugs, it was good overall. That’s how it’s supposed to be!.”

There were apparently several calls being made to Bizzy following the spat but he reportedly had no plans of leaving. Check out Bizzy Bone’s posts and listen to his son below.

Bizzy Bone
Instagram
Bizzy Bone
Instagram
Bizzy Bone
Instagram

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jack Harlow Credits Harry Potter Books Helping Him Become A Better Writer
159 525 12
0
Kanye & Drake’s’ “Free Larry Hoover Concert” To Stream In IMAX Theaters: Report
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Bizzy Bone Believes “It Was Bone Verzuz The Entire Rap Industry”
199
0
Jack Harlow Credits Harry Potter Books Helping Him Become A Better Writer
159
0
Kanye & Drake’s’ “Free Larry Hoover Concert” To Stream In IMAX Theaters: Report
238
0
NBA Youngboy’s Clubhouse Appearance Leads To Huge Surge On App Store
450
0
DJ Paul Offers His Perspective On Bizzy Bone & Juicy J’s “Verzuz” Scrap
437
0
More News

Trending Songs

NBA Youngboy Black Ball
225
0
Fredo Bang Get Back
291
0
Lucky Daye Candy Drip
199
0
RJAE Show Me My Opponent
225
0
Clyde Guevara Old Me
185
0
Lil Gnar Stick Baby
238
0
C-Murder I Don't Wanna Go Outside
424
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Nardo Wick “Wicked Witch” Video
185
0
T-Rell Loses His “Hood Card” After Epic Backwood Fail On “How To Roll”
225
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bizzy Bone Believes “It Was Bone Verzuz The Entire Rap Industry”
Jack Harlow Credits Harry Potter Books Helping Him Become A Better Writer
Kanye & Drake’s’ “Free Larry Hoover Concert” To Stream In IMAX Theaters: Report