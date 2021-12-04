Rap Basement

Featured

Bizzy Bone Says “Fight” During “Verzuz” Was Part Of Hip-Hop

Posted By on December 4, 2021

Swizz Beatz apparently told Bizzy Bone “it’s hip hop, b,” after Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony nearly squared up at “Verzuz.”

It seems like Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are holding out on some of the best Verzuz battles for the end of the year. On Thursday, Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony went hit-for-hit but the event did get tense at points. Specifically, Bizzy Bone called out Three 6 Mafia for disrespecting him on stage before Juicy J yelled, “Suck a dick!” After a bottle was hurled towards Three 6, Juicy J made the leap with a Superman punch that fortunately didn’t connect.


 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

At the end of the event, both groups hugged it out and showed love to one another, as all Verzuz should end. Bizzy Bone recently caught up with TMZ where he reflected on the little tussle on stage. Bizzy didn’t seem to feel like he was in the wrong for what he said, describing the insults traded as NSFW. “Everybody pretty much understood what it was. You know, from what everybody was telling me, they was like, you really ain’t do no wrong,” he said. “It is what it is. Man, it happened. It’s hip-hop, man. People fight, man. Whatever.”

Bizzy Bone said that the end result of the show was for the culture as a whole. He later echoed the words that Swizz Beatz told him after the altercation went down. While Triller and Bizzy’s family encouraged him to return to the stage, Swizz was apparently down for the theatrics of it all. “Swizz told me, you know, it’s hip-hop, b. Like, I ain’t trippin’,” Bizzy recalled. “Everybody saying that [Swizz] was saying something. He wasn’t talking about us. Like, we do our own prayers.”

Bizzy also discussed his challenge to the members of Three 6 Mafia to denounce Satan. Bizzy explained that Three 6 were getting upset over what he said, in the first place, which was enough of a gesture for him to believe they denounced Satan anyway.

Peep the full interview below. 

Via HNHH

