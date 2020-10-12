Blac Youngsta Arrested On Weapons Charge

It has been reported that Blac Youngsta was recently arrested in Texas. According to XXL, Youngsta was taken into custody on Sunday, October 11th, on an unlawful carrying weapon charge. At this moment, details surrounding the arrest are relatively scarce, though the report confirms that Youngsta was brought to the Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility yesterday afternoon where the booking took place. As of this morning, the rapper has been released on a $5000 bond.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Youngsta’s attorney Andrew Wilkerson shared an image of himself and Youngsta, with the latter defiantly flipping not one, but two birds. “Oh… cause I thought an attorney that’s all [cap] said something,” reads Wilkerson’s caption. “I stay on the job… he say “I like ya energy my ni*ga” naw fr.” Aside from that, however, details surrounding Youngsta’s situation remain relatively unknown — though it does seem like Wilkerson and his client aren’t exactly fazed.