Blac Youngsta Arrested On Weapons Charge

Posted By on October 12, 2020

Over the weekend, Blac Youngsta was booked on a weapons charge in Dallas, Texas, though he has since been released.

It has been reported that Blac Youngsta was recently arrested in Texas. According to XXL, Youngsta was taken into custody on Sunday, October 11th, on an unlawful carrying weapon charge. At this moment, details surrounding the arrest are relatively scarce, though the report confirms that Youngsta was brought to the Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility yesterday afternoon where the booking took place. As of this morning, the rapper has been released on a $5000 bond. 

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Youngsta’s attorney Andrew Wilkerson shared an image of himself and Youngsta, with the latter defiantly flipping not one, but two birds. “Oh… cause I thought an attorney that’s all [cap] said something,” reads Wilkerson’s caption. “I stay on the job… he say “I like ya energy my ni*ga” naw fr.” Aside from that, however, details surrounding Youngsta’s situation remain relatively unknown — though it does seem like Wilkerson and his client aren’t exactly fazed. 

Of course, those familiar with the rapper’s outlandish and occasionally controversial antics know that the rapper has never been one to shy away from broadcasting his more illicit activities. Nor is this his first charge, with the rapper having been previously arrested on weapons charges back in 2017, which seemed to indicate his potential involvement in a shooting against Young Dolph

Keep an eye out for more information surrounding Blac Youngsta’s recent arrest, as well as any potential consequences that may arise as a result.

[via]

Via HNHH

