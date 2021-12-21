Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Hit-Boy Admits JAY-Z Wanted “Sicko Mode” Beat Over Travis Scott
159
0
Jim Jones Talks Trendsetting With Migos, Crypto, NFTs & Getting A Kanye Shout Out
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
2051
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
913
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Blac Youngsta Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Posted By on December 21, 2021

Blac Youngsta filmed his new music video at a cemetery in front of a tombstone with the name “Thornton” on it, which is Young Dolph’s family name.

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, “I’m Assuming.” The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper’s murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph’s family name.

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., passed away last month after being shot at his favorite bakery in Memphis. Dolph had real issues with Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta during his career. Five years ago, Youngsta allegedly fired 100 shots at Dolph’s car, which Dolph avoided and survived. Following Dolph’s death last month, it didn’t take long for Blac Youngsta to start acting out, recently performing his diss track against the rapper at a concert and sharing his new music video, in which he disrespects Dolph some more.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

As many hip-hop fans have pointed out, Youngsta spends much of his new video inside of a graveyard. While he spends time in front of numerous headstones, he seemingly lingers in front of one, as pointed out by DJ Akademiks. The rapper was pictured in front of a stone that reads “Thornton,” which just so happens to be Dolph’s family name. It’s unlikely that this was a coincidence, given their history together and Youngsta’s recent disses.

Do you think he went too far? Check out the video below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Hit-Boy Admits JAY-Z Wanted “Sicko Mode” Beat Over Travis Scott
159 525 12
0
Jim Jones Talks Trendsetting With Migos, Crypto, NFTs & Getting A Kanye Shout Out
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Hit-Boy Admits JAY-Z Wanted “Sicko Mode” Beat Over Travis Scott
159
0
Jim Jones Talks Trendsetting With Migos, Crypto, NFTs & Getting A Kanye Shout Out
185
0
Blac Youngsta Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video
1509
1
Drakeo The Ruler’s Mother Says Fight Started When YG Walked In
9410
0
Jason Lee Clears The Air With Megan Thee Stallion, Wants Same With Doja Cat & Jordyn Woods
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

DreamDoll Oh Shhh (Claws Remix)
93
0
Blac Youngsta I'm Assuming
251
0
Nas Feat. will.i.am Hip-Hop Is Dead
357
0
TyFontaine Numb
199
0
EST Gee Feat. MoneyBagg Yo Balloons
278
0
Kur Sheist
251
2
Slatt Zy Beautiful Scars
199
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Bandgang Lonnie Bands “Where Is Marshall” Video
93
0
Gucci Mane “Love Live Dolph ” Video
318
0
Lil Durk & Morgan Wallen “Broadway Girls” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Hit-Boy Admits JAY-Z Wanted “Sicko Mode” Beat Over Travis Scott
Jim Jones Talks Trendsetting With Migos, Crypto, NFTs & Getting A Kanye Shout Out
Blac Youngsta Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video