Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week
93
0
Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake “FutureSex/LoveSounds 2”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Black Thought Accused Of Stealing Malik B’s Verses, Young Guru Fires Back

Posted By on August 4, 2020

Following the passing of Malik B, Jaguar Wright spilled the tea on The Roots, Common, Erykah Badu, and many more.

Jaguar Wright made explosive allegations against Common last night when she claimed that he attempted to sexually assault her while she was sleeping. Though that was the most serious claim she made during her live stream, she also spoke on The Roots following the passing of Malik B. She said that some of Black Thought’s greatest work to date wasn’t even penned by him but instead, ghostwritten by Malik and Dice Raw, an affiliate of The Roots.


Jerod Harris/Getty Images

As these allegations emerged, Young Guru slid into the conversation with a since-deleted tweet. Guru isn’t one to participate in online discourse unless he really feels the need to. He’s typically working behind the scenes. That being said, if there’s anyone with insight on how some of rap’s most brilliant wordsmiths work behind closed doors, it’s him. HipHopDX caught the tweet from Guru before he took it down.

“Y’all know I don’t get on these internets for nothing. I let a lot of things slide. But what y’all not about to do is question @blackthought’s pen. That’s not about to happen in my lifetime!!!” Guru wrote.

Jaguar Wright’s hour-long video has garnered tons of attention over the past day. She took to Instagram earlier today revealing that she was getting death threats over the claims she made yesterday. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week
93 525 7
0
Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake “FutureSex/LoveSounds 2”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week
93
0
Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake “FutureSex/LoveSounds 2”
132
0
Black Thought Accused Of Stealing Malik B’s Verses, Young Guru Fires Back
185
0
Dr. Dre & Nas Are Cooking Up In The Studio
225
0
Top 20 Most Popular Songs On TikTok Right Now
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dizzy Feat. Sada Baby & Sauce Walka Fuck It Up
199
0
645AR Feat. FKA Twigs Sum Bout U
159
0
Mac Miller Dunno
119
0
DaBaby Feat. Gunna TLC
132
0
Chief Keef Feat. Mac Miller I Just Wanna
119
0
Valee Bling Bling
119
0
DaBaby Feat. Young Thug BLIND
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Aminé Feat. Young Thug “Compensating” Video
106
0
Big Havi “Blood N My Eyes” Video
106
0
EarthGang “Top Down” Video
159
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Is Dropping Two Songs This Week
Timbaland Teases Justin Timberlake “FutureSex/LoveSounds 2”
Black Thought Accused Of Stealing Malik B’s Verses, Young Guru Fires Back