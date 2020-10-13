Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
13
0
T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
874
1
Big Sean Detroit
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Black Thought Announces “Streams Of Thought 3” Release Date

Posted By on October 13, 2020

Black Thought confirms that “Streams Of Thought Vol 3” will be arriving this upcoming Friday, featuring ScHoolboy Q, Killer Mike, and more.

When people think of “Bars,” many tend to imagine the face of one Tariq Trotter — known in the rap game as Black Thought. It’s not uncommon to see him named as one of the greatest lyricists to ever pen a verse, his vocabulary and intellectual prowess seemingly unrivaled. And while his upcoming Streams Of Thought Vol. 3: Cain & Abel was previously delayed, it would appear the anticipated chapter has received an official release date — one that’s coming sooner than later.

Black Thought Streams Of Thought Vol 3

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Taking to Instagram to break the news, Thought confirmed that Streams Of Thought Vol 3. would be arriving this Friday, October 16th. “Thank you for your patience,” he captions. “The wait is over. Let’s go!” While details surrounding the tracklist, it’s clear that many of his peers have been eagerly awaiting the project’s release. Case in point, the announcement elicited positive responses from Rapsody, ScHoolboy Q, and Pharoahe Monch, all of whom have earned praise for their own penmanship. 

On that note, Streams Of Thought Vol. 3 has been confirmed to feature guest appearances from ScHoolboy Q, The Last Artful Dodger, Swizz Beatz, Pusha T, Killer Mike, and more. It appears that Swizz, Pusha T, and Killer Mike’s contributions have already been revealed, with the recently released single “Good Morning” having dropped in mid-September. Look for the full album to arrive at the end of the week, and sound off — are you excited for some new Black Thought?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
13 525 1
0
T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
13
0
T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked
93
0
50 Cent Channels Fofty & Puts James Cruz On Blast
66
0
Ludacris Announces Netflix Animated Series “Karma’s World”
79
0
Westside Gunn Praises “Who Made The Sunshine” Producers
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rio Da Yung OG Feat. Lil Yachty 1v1
119
0
Stevie Wonder Feat. Busta Rhymes, Cordae, Chika & Rapsody Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate
132
0
Serial Killers Quarantine
93
0
Nas Halftime
106
0
Billy Danze Feat. Lil Fame That Time
132
0
Joe Moses Gotta Be Careful
119
0
Ivorian Doll Daily Duppy
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
146
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
132
0
Jealous
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Begins Shooting His First Western
T.I.’s “The L.I.B.R.A.” Tracklist Is Absolutely Stacked
50 Cent Channels Fofty & Puts James Cruz On Blast