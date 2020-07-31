Rap Basement

Black Thought Has A Big Announcement Coming Soon

Posted By on July 31, 2020

Black Thought takes to Instagram to explain the delay of “Streams Of Thought Vol 3: Cain & Abel,” promising a “big announcement” coming soon.

Black Thought remains one of hip-hop’s role models, at least in the eyes of budding emcees who value their writing. Widely considered to be the quintessential lyricist, the legendary Roots frontman has managed to amass a respectable discography without ever delivering a full-length solo album. Though he did recently drop off two back to back Streams Of Thought EPs, produced by 9th Wonder and Salaam Remi respectively, many fans have been wondering if he’ll ever put forth a traditional solo drop — not that the frequent EPs aren’t appreciated. 

 Black Thought

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As some might have known, Thought was planning on releasing the first installment of his EP series, subtitled Cain & Abel, today. With confirmed features from ScHoolboy Q, Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Portugal The Man, the Sean C produced project was set off with the lead single “Thought Vs Everybody,” available to be streamed right here. Alas, the project never came — perhaps the death of Roots member Malik B, a longtime friend and collaborator of Thought, played a role in that decision. In any case, Thought took to Instagram to share an update.

“I know you all were expecting the album at midnight,” he captions. “My bad y’all. But this delay is for a good reason. Big announcement coming soon. New release date to follow.” Naturally, the idea of a “big announcement” immediately caused wheels to start turning, with some even concluding that a full-length was inevitable. Only time would tell. In the meantime, we hope Black Thought takes as much time as he needs to mourn the loss of Malik B. We’ll gladly take whatever music he has to offer as soon as he’s ready to release it.

Via HNHH

