Black Thought, Pusha T, & Killer Mike Announce “Good Morning”

Posted By on August 27, 2020

Black Thought announces stacked new single “Good Morning” featuring Pusha T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz.

Black Thought recently delayed his anticipated Streams Of Thought Vol 3: Cain & Abel album, which was originally slated to be released on July 31st. And while he has yet to provide a revised release date for the anticipated project, the legendary Roots lyricist has officially come through to relaunch his rollout in style. Earlier this morning, Thought took to Twitter to unveil the marquee lineup of his upcoming single “Good Morning,” which features two lyricists capable of holding their own alongside him — Pusha T and Killer Mike

Black Thought Killer Mike Pusha T

Mychal Watts/Getty Images

If that wasn’t enough, the track also features an appearance from Swizz Beatz, though production is set to be handled by Sean C. On that note, what little of “Good Morning” can be heard in the official teaser points to a hard-hitting, snare-driven beat, one that seems well-suited for Swizzy’s brand of hype-induing vocals. And while we have yet to hear any of the bars lined up, it goes without saying that all three emcees will bring intensity, intellect, and swagger to the fold. 

True, rhyming alongside Black Thought is an inherently risky endeavor, even for top tier rhymers like Pusha and Mike — yet both have been known to turn in a standout performance, so don’t be surprised if “Good Morning” is a more even showing than you might think. Either way, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the new single arrives at midnight. As for Streams Of Thought Vol 3, rest assured that Black Thought will lift the curtain whenever he so chooses.

Via HNHH

