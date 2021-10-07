Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3110
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1548
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Black Thought To Star In Musical “Black No More”

Posted By on October 7, 2021

This January, Black Thought is about to take the stage in an Off-Broadway musical called “Black No More.”

Black Thought is widely regarded as one of the best lyricists hip-hop has ever seen, and understandably so. One needs to only dive into any work with The Roots and his solo material to witness his penmanship prowess.

Suffice it to say, few artists are held in such high esteem as Thought, and today it has been confirmed that he’ll be taking his talents to a different platform altogether. He recently headed to Instagram to announce that he’ll be starring in an upcoming Off-Broadway show called Black No More. In addition to starring in the lead role, he’ll also be writing all of the lyrics and composing music.

Black Thought

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

The New York Times provides a brief synopsis about the plot, which is based on a 1931 novel by George S. Schuyler (the upcoming show will be adapted by 12 Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley). The satirical story centers around Dr. Junius Crookman, played by Black Thought, who creates a formula that turns Black skin white. 

“I thought it was mind-blowing,” said Black Thought, speaking to the Times. “I couldn’t believe that something of this caliber of science fiction and wit and just dark humor and something with so many layers was written at the time that it was… I feel like this play, we might be able to break it down and use it as an education in the origins and history of Black music.”

“I’m humbled and honored to formally announce what one day could be considered my life’s work,” adds Black Thought, adding a few more words on Instagram. “Black No More, a musical. Book by John Ridley, music and lyrics written by #TariqTrotter, choreographed by Bill T. Jones, directed by Scott Elliott @thenewgroupnyc and music supervision by Daryl Waters.”

“This has been years in the making and I’m beyond grateful to be part of a dream team telling this story,” continues Black Thought. This is an entree into a new space for me and hopefully a seat at a new table. I’m excited to see how it’s received. Hope to see you in January.”

Black No More will be running from January 11 to February 27, 2022, at the Pershing Square Signature Center, with opening night transpiring on February 8th. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106 525 8
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Teases His “Born With Horns” Album: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”
397
0
The Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye’s Name Was “Cognac West”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kodak Black Killing The Rats
40
0
NLE Choppa Another Baby OTW (Pound Cake Remix)
93
0
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam Start Over
53
0
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross Can You Hear Me Now?
199
0
Curren$y Feat. Jim Jones The Beach
132
0
Fabolous Gyalis Freestyle
172
0
Bobby Fishscale Feat. Kalan.FrFr Role Models
106
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)
185
0
Tay Money “The Assignment” Video
225
0
BbyAfricka Feat. Lil Yachty “Dead To Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album