Black Thought To Star In Musical “Black No More”

Black Thought is widely regarded as one of the best lyricists hip-hop has ever seen, and understandably so. One needs to only dive into any work with The Roots and his solo material to witness his penmanship prowess.

Suffice it to say, few artists are held in such high esteem as Thought, and today it has been confirmed that he’ll be taking his talents to a different platform altogether. He recently headed to Instagram to announce that he’ll be starring in an upcoming Off-Broadway show called Black No More. In addition to starring in the lead role, he’ll also be writing all of the lyrics and composing music.

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

The New York Times provides a brief synopsis about the plot, which is based on a 1931 novel by George S. Schuyler (the upcoming show will be adapted by 12 Years A Slave screenwriter John Ridley). The satirical story centers around Dr. Junius Crookman, played by Black Thought, who creates a formula that turns Black skin white.

“I thought it was mind-blowing,” said Black Thought, speaking to the Times. “I couldn’t believe that something of this caliber of science fiction and wit and just dark humor and something with so many layers was written at the time that it was… I feel like this play, we might be able to break it down and use it as an education in the origins and history of Black music.”

“I’m humbled and honored to formally announce what one day could be considered my life’s work,” adds Black Thought, adding a few more words on Instagram. “Black No More, a musical. Book by John Ridley, music and lyrics written by #TariqTrotter, choreographed by Bill T. Jones, directed by Scott Elliott @thenewgroupnyc and music supervision by Daryl Waters.”

“This has been years in the making and I’m beyond grateful to be part of a dream team telling this story,” continues Black Thought. This is an entree into a new space for me and hopefully a seat at a new table. I’m excited to see how it’s received. Hope to see you in January.”

Black No More will be running from January 11 to February 27, 2022, at the Pershing Square Signature Center, with opening night transpiring on February 8th.