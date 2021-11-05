Rap Basement

BlocBoy JB Says He’ll Have The Biggest Comeback Of 2022

Posted By on November 5, 2021

BlocBoy JB dropped a new freestyle to prove his comeback is real.

Since BlobBoy JB’s seemingly overnight ascension in 2018, he has not made much noise in the rap game. Fueled by features from Drake, 21 Savage and Tay-K, the Memphis rapper found himself on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, over three years removed from the height of his career, BlocBoy JB is determined to return to prominence. On Wednesday (Nov. 3), BlocBoy took to Twitter to claim that he would have the biggest comeback of any rapper in the next year: “Ima Have Da Biggest Comebacc Of 2021-22.”

This tweet came a few days after BlocBoy released his first song of the year on Oct. 29 titled “Day Day N Craig,” produced by Tay Keith. Perhaps this collaboration with Tay Keith is an attempt to lead a revival of the stars of 2018.

JB and Keith rose to fame together, as they were childhood friends who collaborated on music. When Blocboy first blew up with “Look Alive,” it was Tay Keith who provided the beat for the track and made his own name known with his iconic producer tag “Tay Keith, f**k these n****s up!”

One day after predicting his comeback, BlocBoy began his campaign on Nov. 4 by releasing a minute-long, fiery freestyle to Instagram. In it, he name drops rappers like 2 Chainz and the late Nipsey Hussle, as rattles off impressive bars such as: “Got two chains like I’m Tity Boi, you reach we on your ass. My lil Haitian got locations, took like every opp I had.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BlocBoy JB (@blocboy_jb)

Do you think BlocBoy JB can make a successful comeback?

 

 

Via HNHH

