HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

BlocBoy JB Vents About Depression: “Go To Sleep Wanting To Die”

Posted By on December 10, 2021

BlocBoy JB says he goes to sleep “wanting to die” as he struggles with depression.

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB worried fans with his activity on Twitter on Thursday (December 9), posting about how he goes to sleep with suicidal thoughts.

“Wake Up Wanting To Live Go To Sleep Wanting To Die Goin Thru Depression Is Alot,” wrote BlocBoy.

Over the years, the 25-year-old went from one of the most exciting rising artists, even getting a co-sign from Drake, to steadily losing steam and being overlooked in recent months. He’s released a few songs in 2021 but none of them have ended up sticking with fans. At such a young age though, Bloc still has a lot of time to turn his career around. 


Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This should show why we need much better mental health resources for artists. Pop superstar Doja Cat vented to her millions of fans about how she feels she hasn’t taken a day off in over five years and isn’t having much fun anymore making music, and Rico Nasty and Coi Leray have dealt with immature fans’ disrespect for the better part of this year. Kodak Black has also opened up about feeling depressed, and we’ve lost so many incredible artists to substance abuse and mental health problems over the years. 

Please continue to keep BlocBoy JB in your thoughts and send him some love. While depression can be debilitating, we’ve seen that the Memphis rapper can be a strong influence to the hip-hop community with hit songs including “Shoot” and “Look Alive.” He’s influenced the youth with his “Shoot” dance, which became a phenomenon on Fortnite, and he came up alongside star producer Tay Keith. 

Hopefully, BlocBoy JB has a strong year in 2022 and can get back to his old winning ways.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Via HNHH

