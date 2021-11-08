Blueface Hit With Arrest Warrant For Assaulting Bouncer

The ongoing saga of Blueface’s assault has been taken to the next step. In mid September, the Los Angeles rapper was seen on camera roughing up a bouncer at a bar near his hometown. He is now facing the repercussions of that attack.

Blueface and two other accomplices from the video have now been issued arrest warrants, charged with felony assault and felony robbery.

The alleged assault was fueled by a bouncer in San Fernando Valley not allowing Blueface entrance into a bar named Skinny’s Lounge. Blueface did not have any form of identification on him, but tried to use a photo of himself on Google to prove to the bouncer his age and status. When the bouncer told him that was not adequate, Blueface and his crew assaulted him, which was caught on the bar’s security camera.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

They were seen beating, punching and kicking the bouncer until he did not get back up. The man sought medical attention for his several bruises and scratches, and eventually an ambulance arrived on the scene.

The robbery charge comes from a member of Blueface’s crew allegedly stealing one of the bouncer’s chains. Blueface was quick to issue a supposed response in the following days, in a now-deleted Instagram post captioned: “You need people like me to point the finger at an[d] say that’s the bad guy –Scarface.”

Blueface’s actions have come back to haunt him, as he and his accomplices are facing serious charges and are actively wanted by police. It is unknown at the moment if Blueface will surrender to the authorities or not, but it is hard to imagine this ends well for him.