Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
Featured

Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Make For A Old School, Memorable “Verzuz”

Posted By on July 1, 2021

We heard “Roni,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Nobody,” and “Make This Last Forever,” but it’s the fan’s reactions that stole the show.

It was another unforgettable evening for Verzuz. Legends Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat shared the stage on Thursday (July 1) to deliver some of their greatest hits and fans weren’t disappointed. It was obvious that Sweat and Brown are friends in real life as they respected one another and even acted as each other’s hype man. 

Hundreds of thousands of R&B lovers tuned in to watch these talented “old heads” come together to share some favorites from the 1980s and 1990s.

Brown couldn’t pass up the opportunity to perform a few New Edition classics and his list of songs included “Don’t Be Cruel, “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Jealous Girl, “Hit Me Off, “Rock Wit’Cha,” “Humpin’ Around,” and his Ghostbusters classic, “On Our Own.” Sweat got the ladies worked up with tracks like “Make This Last Forever,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Right and Wrong Way,” “Get Up On It,” and “Something Just Ain’t Right.”

Fans thought they would see special appearances by LSG or New Edition, but instead, Tank and Pleasure P came out during Keith Sweat’s last song, “Nobody.” Bobby Brown closed out the show by performing “My Prerogative,” a fitting way to bow out.

The responses to this Verzuz were filled with viewers celebrating the walk down memory lane, but of course, there were plenty of jokes to be made. That Ciroc is no joke. Check out clips, as well as reactions, below.

Via HNHH

Yungeen Ace Feat. G Herbo Choppa 4 My Enemies
D Savage Don't U Change
NorthsideBenji & DJ Charlie B 30,000 Ft.
Tay Money Walk
G Herbo Feat. Yosohn Cold World
Casanova Feat. Popcaan Deserve You
Fenix Flexin Risky
Curren$y Details The Hospital Visit That Turned Him Off Of Blunts On “How To Roll”
Blxst & Bino Rideaux “Movie” Video
Kenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The Pandemic
