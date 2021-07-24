Rap Basement

Bobby Shmurda Debuts New Music At His Inaugural Rolling Loud Performance

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Bobby Shmurda delivers his first performance at Rolling Loud since his prison release and debuts some long-awaited new music.

Rolling Loud has officially returned following a pandemic-filled year. Taking it back to its stomping grounds of Miami, FL, a slew of artists from Lil Baby to 21 Savage touching the stage to a crowd of enthusiastic fans. Friday also marked the return of Bobby Shmurda to a live setting. The rapper was released from prison earlier this year, though he’s remained relatively low-key on the music side. He’s previewed a few tracks but has yet to actually perform.


@RollingLoud/Kadeem Cobham

The rapper served as the festival’s Special Guest where he came through with an excellent performance of his hit record, “Hot N***a,” accompanied by the legendary Shmurda Dance. Best believe that people were ecstatic to finally hear the record live for the first time since Bobby came home.

Elsewhere during the evening, the rapper also debuted a brand new song. The rapper also revealed that he’s been in Miami that week shooting music videos. It looks like we can finally expect some new music from him in the new future. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much other information available on when we could expect an album from Bobby but perhaps, this fall?


@RollingLoud/Kadeem Cobham

Bobby recently was spotted at the Roc Nation building which prompted rumors that he’s being managed by Jay-Z’s entertainment company. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, he’ll be returning to the stage later this year at Hov’s Made In America festival. 

Check out a few clips from Bobby’s performance below. 

Via HNHH

