Bobby Shmurda Donates 2,000 Backpacks To New York Students

Posted By on October 5, 2021

Bobby Shmurda has stepped up to donate 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students across New York.

Though he has yet to deliver his anticipated new album following his release from prison, Bobby Shmurda has been making his presence felt in a variety of ways. Not only has he been frequently holding it down at festivals like Made In America and Rolling Loud, but he’s also been stepping up to do some charity work in his home city.

According to a report from HipHopDX, Shmurda recently donated 2,000 backpacks — filled with school supplies like pencils, binders, notebooks, folders, and more — to students in New York City. The report names six schools involved in Shmurda’s donation, including elementary and high schools in Brooklyn, Queens, Harlem, and The Bronx.

Bobby Shmurda

Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

He also shared a video message with a few words for the recipients of his generosity. “Please do not give your mamas no trouble this year,” he says. “Please do not give your teachers no trouble, those sweet little teachers up there. And the dude teachers too! Second off, I want to say I’m proud of ya’ll for being brave, for being strong, for staying in school. I want you to always keep it in the back of your mind that you’re unstoppable. Ya’ll can do anything you put your minds to, you heard?”

It’s certainly a noble gesture from the philanthropic rapper, who has been steadily working on his new album. Last we heard on that front, the project has officially entered the mixing stages, which seems to bode well for a release before year-end. Check out Bobby’s message to the students below.

WATCH: Bobby Shmurda with a message to the students

[via]
Via HNHH

