Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free

Posted By on July 26, 2021

Bobby Shmurda tells Desus & Mero how he’s feeling after being released from prison after six years.

Bobby Shmurda isn’t moving off of impulse anymore — after being released from prison following a six-year bid, the New York-based rapper is learning about everything around him, figuring out the best ways to move around before striking again. He explained during a recent interview with Desus & Mero how he’s feeling about getting out of prison, explaining that he’s curious about everything again.

Some fans have expressed frustration with Bobby Shmurda for taking such a long time to release new music after getting out, but his recent explanation as to how it feels to be a free man, as well as the new song he debuted at Rolling Loud, should convince people that the best is yet to come. When Desus & Mero spoke with Bobby and asked him about his present mindset, his response was very telling.

“Honestly, it’s mixed emotions,” said the rapper. “Some days is work, and some days it’s like, man, I’m home. You know when you can’t believe you’re home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I’m home. You know. what I’m saying? I’m home. When you come home, you gotta see everything and what’s what. What’s this? What’s that? That’s what’s really been going on. I’m trying to see what’s this and what’s that before you move cause being in jail just made me smarter. I used to move off a lot of impulse.”

Are you looking forward to hearing Bobby Shmurda‘s first song back? Watch his full interview with Desus & Mero below.

Via HNHH

