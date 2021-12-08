Rap Basement

Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Thinks DMX Is The GOAT

December 8, 2021

Bobby Shmurda says that DMX is the GOAT.

DMX had the voice. The way that he said each word with unmatched energy and emotion facilitated the late rapper’s path to the top of the game. For decades, DMX was known to rap fans as one of the absolute best vocalists and storytellers of all time, with more classic records than we can count. He passed away earlier this year and while his passing was a massive blow to the hip-hop community, DMX received a whole lot of flowers while he was still here.

Many of today’s biggest artists have cited DMX as an inspiration and influence to their own sounds, and some have declared that they believe X was the greatest of all time. New York rapper Bobby Shmurda took that stance on Tuesday evening when he tweeted that because of the artist’s conviction and his vibe, he’s a definite GOAT.

DMX was the GOAT! His Energy & His Vibe was DIFFERENT,” wrote Shmurda. “#RipTheDog.”


Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

He went on to ask his fans for their favorite DMX songs of all time, collecting multiple responses for “Slippin,” “Let Me Fly,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” and other joints. He didn’t go on to reveal his personal favorite though.

Let us know if you agree with Bobby Shmurda about DMX being a GOAT. And comment your favorite song from the legend down below.

Via HNHH

