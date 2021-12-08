Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Thinks DMX Is The GOAT

DMX had the voice. The way that he said each word with unmatched energy and emotion facilitated the late rapper’s path to the top of the game. For decades, DMX was known to rap fans as one of the absolute best vocalists and storytellers of all time, with more classic records than we can count. He passed away earlier this year and while his passing was a massive blow to the hip-hop community, DMX received a whole lot of flowers while he was still here.

Many of today’s biggest artists have cited DMX as an inspiration and influence to their own sounds, and some have declared that they believe X was the greatest of all time. New York rapper Bobby Shmurda took that stance on Tuesday evening when he tweeted that because of the artist’s conviction and his vibe, he’s a definite GOAT.

“DMX was the GOAT! His Energy & His Vibe was DIFFERENT,” wrote Shmurda. “#RipTheDog.”



He went on to ask his fans for their favorite DMX songs of all time, collecting multiple responses for “Slippin,” “Let Me Fly,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” and other joints. He didn’t go on to reveal his personal favorite though.

